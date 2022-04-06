Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.71. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 149.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 31.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

