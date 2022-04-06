Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Michael M. Mccann Buys 1,545 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMBGet Rating) COO Michael M. Mccann acquired 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $11,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LMB stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

