Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $793.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 787.68 ($10.33), with a volume of 31130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775.50 ($10.17).

DRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.51) to GBX 930 ($12.20) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.59) to GBX 980 ($12.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.63).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 678.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 594.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($215,192.42).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

