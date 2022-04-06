Emily Fairbairn Purchases 5,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 5,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Movano stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Movano Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Get Movano alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.