Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $18,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.12.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $11,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.