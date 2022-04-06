EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 25 to GBX 40. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EnQuest traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.05 ($0.42), with a volume of 1438099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,459.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £606.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43.

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

