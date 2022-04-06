Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

SPI stock opened at GBX 235.17 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £943.32 million and a PE ratio of -97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.45. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 164.93 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.54).

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,102.95).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

