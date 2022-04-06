Andrew Hertz Bowman Sells 833 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $20,833.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

