Insider Selling: Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells 1,896 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00.

NYSE:TOST opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. Toast, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

