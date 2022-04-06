Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 566 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $152,371.25.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after buying an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $156,922,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

