IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 4,684 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00.

On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44.

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.