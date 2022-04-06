Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,200 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

