Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,200 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.
Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
