David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPSI stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

