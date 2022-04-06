Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

Impinj stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.37. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,585,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

