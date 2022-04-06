Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Euronav (EURN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Euronav (NYSE: EURN):

3/31/2022 – Euronav is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

3/24/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Euronav stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

