David A. Rodriguez Acquires 1,005 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $813.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.09. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

