New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $3,577,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

