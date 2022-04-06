Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

