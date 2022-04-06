Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MARA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

