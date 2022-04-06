STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after buying an additional 211,642 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.