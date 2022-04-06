GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward shareholders despite coronavirus-led woes. This January, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share. The hiked dividend highlights GATX's commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a positive for GATX. Management also expects the Rail International segment’s profits to increase in 2022 owing to strong demand for new and existing railcars in Europe and India. However, high operating costs (up 4.1% in 2021 from 2020 levels) are concerning. The company's liquidity position is a matter of concern. The current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at GATX exhibits a downward trend. This does not bode well. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.79.

NYSE:GATX opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,496. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in GATX by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

