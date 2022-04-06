Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to “Buy”

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

