NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $74,445.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.11, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

