Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 41,467 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,121,727.86.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$611.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.