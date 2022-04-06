Scotiabank Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of OR opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

