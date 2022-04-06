Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

