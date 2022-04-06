Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,660 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE CADE opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

