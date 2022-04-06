Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $130.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 56,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 980,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $329,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

