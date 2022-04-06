Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBK. Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

FBK stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

