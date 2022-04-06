Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

FN stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

