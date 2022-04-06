Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

FNF stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

