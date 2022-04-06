Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

