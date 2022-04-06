Grupo Simec (SIM) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Simec to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Grupo Simec Competitors 12.02% 25.64% 13.17%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Simec and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Simec Competitors 431 1428 1556 81 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Grupo Simec’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Simec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Simec and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion $504.19 million 9.80 Grupo Simec Competitors $16.63 billion $2.15 billion 1.55

Grupo Simec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. Grupo Simec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Simec rivals beat Grupo Simec on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

