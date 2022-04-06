Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

