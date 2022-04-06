Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IQVIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

