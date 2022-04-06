Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $60,173,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $21,862,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $439.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

