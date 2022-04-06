-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

CCJ opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

