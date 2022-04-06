Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Pegasystems by 59.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

