Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $433.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

