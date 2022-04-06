Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

TOL stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

