Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

