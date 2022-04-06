Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

