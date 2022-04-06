Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 48 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $387.25 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $341.39 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.90.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

