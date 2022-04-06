Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.51 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

