Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.