Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE JXN opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.