Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,180 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

