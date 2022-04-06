Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,857,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

