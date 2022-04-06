Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Gerald Meikle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $503.64 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

