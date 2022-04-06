Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ALKS stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.
